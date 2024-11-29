FanDuel Extends Position in Women's Sports and Becomes an Official Sportsbook Partner of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, North America's premier online gaming company, announced today a new partnership with the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) becoming an Official Sportsbook Partner and exclusive In-app Streaming Partner in the United States.

This collaboration offers hockey fans unmatched access to the PWHL, with FanDuel streaming up to 90 regular season PWHL games and playoffs live on the FanDuel app. Fans can both watch and wager on their favorite teams and athletes throughout the season, with offerings including player prop bets, novelty markets and Same Game Parlays, all in one place. The partnership goes beyond the app, and starting at the beginning of the season, fans will see FanDuel as an integral part of PWHL games.

"FanDuel is proud to partner with the PWHL and support the league's incredible athletes," said Dale Hooper, General Manager of FanDuel Canada. "This partnership is about creating a new era of fan engagement—one that brings hockey closer to fans while helping grow the visibility of women's professional sports."

As with all partnerships, FanDuel is prioritizing responsible play and offers PWHL fans a robust set of tools to help manage play, including Deposit Limits, Wager Limits and more.

With this collaboration, FanDuel reinforces its leadership as the best sportsbook for fans to engage with their favorite teams and athletes, bringing them closer to the action and women's hockey than ever before.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is the premier mobile gaming company in the United States. FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across mobile wagering including, America's #1 Sportsbook FanDuel Sportsbook, its leading iGaming platform FanDuel Casino, the industry's unquestioned leader in horse racing and advance-deposit wagering, FanDuel Racing and its daily fantasy sports product. In addition, FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network and FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia.

About the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprised of six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto, each with rosters featuring the best women's hockey players in the world. Launched on Jan. 1, 2024, the PWHL has broken multiple attendance records and holds the worldwide all-time record for a women's hockey game. In 2024, the PWHL was recognized by Sports Business Journal as the Sports Breakthrough of the Year and received the top position in the first-ever Canadian edition of the Harris Poll, which ranks companies' reputations. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise, and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter to receive the latest league updates. Follow the league on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial.

PWHL, the PWHL Logo, and PWHL team names and logos are trademarks of the PWHL. © PWHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.

