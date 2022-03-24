FANDUEL GROUP AND GAME TACO ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP, LAUNCH NEW GAME PLATFORM FOR IOS

FanDuel Faceoff New Casual Games Experience Available Today

NEW YORK and BOSTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in the United States, announced the launch of FanDuel Faceoff, a casual game experience in partnership with Game Taco, the nation's premier skill-based game platform company. FanDuel Faceoff will offer customers the opportunity to play casual games against one another for fun and the chance to win cash and other prizes. At launch, FanDuel Faceoff will be available in 32 states in the U.S.

Available on iOS, FanDuel Faceoff gives players the chance to compete through their existing FanDuel accounts. Players will have the opportunity to compete in head-to-head games, multi-player games, and other special events for cash prizes. FanDuel Faceoff features four popular Game Taco titles for launch: Grand Slam Superstar, Wheel of Fortune, King's Crossing, and Block Trail.

"As we continue to diversify our product offerings to offer new ways to engage our customers, we are delighted to partner with Game Taco to create and launch FanDuel Faceoff," said John Griffin, Senior Vice President, Sports Commercial FanDuel Group. "Game Taco's history as a pioneer in the space operating the WorldWinner franchise will provide our customers access to many well-known casual games."

The multi-year, exclusive partnership between the two companies gives FanDuel access to Game Taco's expansive content library, which will become available to customers as new titles are added to the FanDuel Faceoff platform, or new games are designed by Game Taco.

"FanDuel Faceoff introduces casual skill-based games to a built-in audience that likes to compete for cash prizes," said Josh Barrow, CEO of Game Taco. "Our games are all fun, entertaining, and easy to play, but difficult to master. We look forward to adding more games, platforms, and tournament styles and making casual games of skill an integral part of the FanDuel entertainment ecosystem."

Learn more at https://www.fanduel.com/faceoff.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 50 states and over 17 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About Game Taco

Game Taco is the nation's leading online skill-based game studio and tournament platform for premium content, designed to provide a fun, friendly, and trusted destination for users to play against opponents of similar ability for fun and cash prizes. In 2021 Game Taco, with strategic investment from Platinum Equity, acquired WorldWinner, a 20+ year pioneer in skill-based offerings and game development. Together they operate under the Game Taco umbrella and boast rights to over 200 branded and generic titles, including classic games like Solitaire, Bingo, and premium titles like Atari Breakout, Centipede, Wheel of Fortune®, The Price Is Right Super Plinko®, SCRABBLE Cubes, Bejeweled, TRIVIAL PURSUIT, Two Dots, and Angry Birds that can be played via the WorldWinner mobile app and website . For additional information, please visit GameTaco.com .

Media Contacts:

Emily Bass – FanDuel Group // [email protected]

Glenn Mandel – Zebra Partners for Game Taco // [email protected]

SOURCE FanDuel Group