WATCH EVERY PREP RACE FOR THE 152nd KENTUCKY DERBY ONLY ON FANDUEL TV

All FanDuel Racing Customers Offered A $20 Money Back Special For Every Derby Prep Race

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The stage is being set for the 152nd installment of the Kentucky Derby and FanDuel TV is the only network where horse racing fans can watch every prep race leading up to the big day. The "Road to the Kentucky Derby" sponsored by Spendthrift Farm will showcase each prep race where the horses compete for points to earn a spot in the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 2 at Churchill Downs. From now through April 11, FanDuel Racing is offering customers a $20 Money Back Special on all U.S.-based Kentucky Derby prep races, as well as the UAE Derby, which is part of the European/Middle East qualifying series.

FanDuel TV's "Road to The Kentucky Derby" will feature live, expanded coverage of the official Kentucky Derby points races from coast to coast with in-depth coverage of Derby contenders and their human connections, feature stories, interviews and analysis from FanDuel TV's roster of racing experts and handicappers. The lead-up to the marquee events will include regular updates on the official points standings as well as FanDuel TV's Top Contenders, ranked and discussed by the network's expert analysts.

In addition to the coverage leading up to the Run for the Roses, FanDuel TV will again be back live at Churchill Downs for the popular "Breakfast at the Kentucky Derby" show in the week leading up to the Derby featuring final workouts from the contenders and exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews and analysis.

"The Road to the Kentucky Derby is one of the most exciting journeys in sports, and we're thrilled to bring that story to life for fans," said Michael Shiffman, Senior Vice President and Executive Producer for FanDuel TV. "We are proud of our ongoing relationship with Churchill Downs that enables us to offer unmatched, coast-to-coast coverage that immerses fans in every step of the Road to the Kentucky Derby."

FanDuel is the only US sportsbook that allows its customers to access both parimutuel wagering on horse racing and traditional sports book wagering with a single account and wallet. Customers can wager on all races through the FanDuel Racing app or the FanDuel Sportsbook depending on location. Check here to see how you can bet on racing in your state.

Kentucky Derby Prep Race Schedule

Date Race Track February 14 Risen Star Fair Grounds February 15 Sunland Derby Sunland Park February 21 John Battaglia Memorial Turfway February 28 Fountain of Youth Gulfstream February 28 Gotham Aqueduct March 1 Rebel Oaklawn March 7 Tampa Bay Derby Tampa Bay Downs March 7 San Felipe Santa Anita March 14 Virginia Derby Colonial Downs March 21 Louisiana Derby Fair Grounds March 21 Jeff Ruby Steaks Turfway March 28 Arkansas Derby Oaklawn March 28 Florida Derby Gulfstream March 28 UAE Derby Meydan April 4 Blue Grass Keeneland April 4 Santa Anita Derby Santa Anita April 4 Wood Memorial Aqueduct April 11 Lexington Keeneland

About FanDuel TV

FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network, FanDuel TV+, its direct-to-consumer OTT platform and FanDuel TV Extra, its free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel. FanDuel TV has quickly established itself as a destination for live sports and complementary sports programming including award-winning horse-racing coverage, international basketball, soccer, PDC Darts, original shows including "Up and Adams" hosted by Kay Adams and "Run it Back" co-hosted by Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, Lou Williams and DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins. FanDuel TV, FanDuel TV+ and FanDuel TV Extra are the first linear/digital networks dedicated to sports wagering content and deliver more live sports programming than any other network in America. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

Media Contact:

Tucker Hart / [email protected]

SOURCE FanDuel Group