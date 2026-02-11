WATCH EVERY PREP RACE FOR THE 152nd KENTUCKY DERBY ONLY ON FANDUEL TV

All FanDuel Racing Customers Offered A $20 Money Back Special For Every Derby Prep Race

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The stage is being set for the 152nd installment of the Kentucky Derby and FanDuel TV is the only network where horse racing fans can watch every prep race leading up to the big day. The "Road to the Kentucky Derby" sponsored by Spendthrift Farm will showcase each prep race where the horses compete for points to earn a spot in the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 2 at Churchill Downs. From now through April 11, FanDuel Racing is offering customers a $20 Money Back Special on all U.S.-based Kentucky Derby prep races, as well as the UAE Derby, which is part of the European/Middle East qualifying series.

FanDuel TV's "Road to The Kentucky Derby" will feature live, expanded coverage of the official Kentucky Derby points races from coast to coast with in-depth coverage of Derby contenders and their human connections, feature stories, interviews and analysis from FanDuel TV's roster of racing experts and handicappers. The lead-up to the marquee events will include regular updates on the official points standings as well as FanDuel TV's Top Contenders, ranked and discussed by the network's expert analysts.

In addition to the coverage leading up to the Run for the Roses, FanDuel TV will again be back live at Churchill Downs for the popular "Breakfast at the Kentucky Derby" show in the week leading up to the Derby featuring final workouts from the contenders and exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews and analysis.

"The Road to the Kentucky Derby is one of the most exciting journeys in sports, and we're thrilled to bring that story to life for fans," said Michael Shiffman, Senior Vice President and Executive Producer for FanDuel TV. "We are proud of our ongoing relationship with Churchill Downs that enables us to offer unmatched, coast-to-coast coverage that immerses fans in every step of the Road to the Kentucky Derby."

FanDuel is the only US sportsbook that allows its customers to access both parimutuel wagering on horse racing and traditional sports book wagering with a single account and wallet. Customers can wager on all races through the FanDuel Racing app or the FanDuel Sportsbook depending on location. Check here to see how you can bet on racing in your state.

Kentucky Derby Prep Race Schedule

Date                           

Race                                               

Track

February 14                 

Risen Star                                

Fair Grounds

February 15                

Sunland Derby                        

Sunland Park

February 21                

John Battaglia Memorial        

Turfway

February 28                

Fountain of Youth                  

Gulfstream

February 28                

Gotham                                  

Aqueduct

March 1                      

Rebel                                      

Oaklawn

March 7                      

Tampa Bay Derby                  

Tampa Bay Downs

March 7                      

San Felipe                              

Santa Anita

March 14                    

Virginia Derby                        

Colonial Downs

March 21                    

Louisiana Derby                      

Fair Grounds

March 21                    

Jeff Ruby Steaks                    

Turfway

March 28                    

Arkansas Derby                      

Oaklawn

March 28                    

Florida Derby                          

Gulfstream

March 28                    

UAE Derby                            

Meydan

April 4                        

Blue Grass                              

Keeneland

April 4                        

Santa Anita Derby                  

Santa Anita

April 4                        

Wood Memorial                      

Aqueduct

April 11                      

Lexington                                

Keeneland

About FanDuel TV
FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network, FanDuel TV+, its direct-to-consumer OTT platform and FanDuel TV Extra, its free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel. FanDuel TV has quickly established itself as a destination for live sports and complementary sports programming including award-winning horse-racing coverage, international basketball, soccer, PDC Darts, original shows including "Up and Adams" hosted by Kay Adams and "Run it Back" co-hosted by Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, Lou Williams and DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins. FanDuel TV, FanDuel TV+ and FanDuel TV Extra are the first linear/digital networks dedicated to sports wagering content and deliver more live sports programming than any other network in America. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

FanDuel Group

