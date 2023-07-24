FANDUEL GROUP APPOINTS ALISON KUTLER VICE PRESIDENT, SUSTAINABILITY & RESPONSIBLE GAMING

-- Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs Veteran to Lead RG Practice –

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in the United States, announced it has appointed Alison Kutler as the company's Vice President, Sustainability & Responsible Gaming. Kutler will be responsible for accelerating FanDuel's responsible gaming (RG) and sustainability strategy reflecting the company's continued emphasis on building a best-in-class customer protection framework. Kutler will lead the company's RG organization inclusive of responsible gaming policy and regulatory affairs, RG training and product development, RG operations and the advocacy teams focused on the company's Sportsbook, Casino, Racing, Daily Fantasy, and Retail functions. In addition, she will be responsible for FanDuel's continued sustainability efforts in keeping with parent company Flutter's (LON: FLTR) Positive Impact Plan.

"We are very fortunate to have a professional of Alison's caliber join our team in this critical role at such an important time for our company and the industry," said Christian Genetski, President, FanDuel. "Alison has had a distinguished career including 25 years' experience in high-level government and private sector roles leading business, regulatory, policy and public affairs strategies."

Kutler most recently served as Senior Vice President, Global Government Affairs for Dapper Labs a leading NFT and blockchain developer. She also held the role of Senior Vice President Government Affairs-Americas for Visa and was a Principal at PwC. In addition, she has held positions in some of the highest levels of the United States government including as Chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau and Special Advisor to the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), as well as the Director of Trade Advocacy Center within the United States Department of Commerce.

Kutler earned her Juris Doctorate from Stanford University's School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts in Government from Georgetown University.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust Casino and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states and 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

