FanDuel Group Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Vermont

America's #1 Sportsbook Now Available for Mobile Betting in the Green Mountain State

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, North America's premier online gaming company, is now available across Vermont. Sports fans in Vermont can download the FanDuel Sportsbook app for iOS and Android or play via desktop. New customers in Vermont who sign up and wager $5 will receive $200 in Bonus Bets that can be used across bets on NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, golf, boxing, soccer, and much more.

FanDuel offers a best-in-class platform with features for both new and experienced bettors. The Explore tab delivers a simplified betting experience for fans of all experience levels and includes narrative-driven question format bets like 'Who Will Win This Game?" educational tutorials, popular bets, parlay builders and more. Additional features like The Pulse offer a curated experience that follows the biggest storylines in sports and offers live bets on the moments that matter most. As the action unfolds, new bets are added to the feed in a narrative-driven format, offering fans a simple and streamlined path to discover what is happening in a game in real-time.

The FanDuel Sportsbook app is simple, secure, and convenient and offers a number of key features, including:

  • Customer Focused: FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking, lightning-fast payouts, a Cash-Out early feature, and 24/7 customer service.
  • An Innovative Spirit: FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer Same Game Parlay bets, the first to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app, and the first to give early payouts for championship teams.
  • Sports Betting 101: FanDuel Sportsbook has an online betting guide to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting and an Explore feature that offers a simplified betting experience.
  • Single account sports and horse racing betting: FanDuel is the only U.S. sportsbook to allow customers to access both parimutuel wagering on horse racing and traditional sports book wagering with a single account.
  • Commitment to Responsible Gaming: FanDuel is the industry leader in promoting responsible play, including in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit and wager limits, as well as its Responsible Gaming site where customers can find additional support services.

Vermont becomes the 21st state where FanDuel offers mobile sports betting, joining Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier mobile gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across sports betting, iGaming, horse racing, advance-deposit wagering and daily fantasy sports. In addition, FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network and FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, (LSE: FLTR) the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands.

