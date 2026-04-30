FANDUEL NAMED OFFICIAL BETTING OPERATOR OF FORMULA 1®

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Formula 1® and FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America, today announced a new partnership that names FanDuel as an Official Betting Operator of Formula 1. The deal marks the first time Formula 1 will partner with a betting operator in the United States, pairing the iconic sport with the country's leading sportsbook.

Through the partnership, odds from FanDuel's market-leading sportsbook will be integrated into F1's Betting Guide and betting editorial content across the Formula 1 website and app, bringing fans closer to the action with real-time insights and betting context throughout each race weekend. FanDuel and Formula 1 will also collaborate on responsible gaming content tailored for F1 fans.

"Being named an Official Betting Operator of Formula 1 marks an exciting step forward as we enhance our sportsbook product to deliver more interactive experiences for fans," said Karol Corcoran, Managing Director of FanDuel Sportsbook. "Formula 1 generates an incredible amount of real-time data, and our platform is built to turn that into engaging betting opportunities for fans. This partnership will allow us to deliver even more immersive, data-driven experiences throughout the race weekend."

"We're delighted to welcome FanDuel as our new Official Betting Operator in the United States and Canada - markets that continue to increase their love and engagement with Formula 1," said Jonny Haworth, Director of Commercial Partnerships, Formula 1. "As sports betting becomes an increasing component with how fans, especially in the US, interact with sport, it's vital we have a strong and well-placed partner to deliver our strategy and fuel our momentum across the market. With tens of millions of fans across the country, FanDuel is yet another avenue that eligible fans can enjoy and experience the thrill of Formula 1."

Fans can engage with their favorite teams and drivers with a wide range of betting options, including race winners, podium finishes and head-to-head driver matchups. Later this year, race fans can expect the debut of new ways to wager on the Formula 1 season.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is the premier mobile gaming company in the United States. FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across mobile wagering including, America's #1 Sportsbook FanDuel Sportsbook, its leading iGaming platform FanDuel Casino, the industry's unquestioned leader in horse racing and advance-deposit wagering, FanDuel Racing and its daily fantasy sports product. In addition, FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network and FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia.

FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FLUT).

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SOURCE FanDuel Group