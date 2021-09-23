Fanduel Names Craig Carton National Responsible Gaming Ambassador

"More than ever, I want to use my experience and platform to shine a spotlight on the issue of problem gambling." Tweet this

"We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Craig to place even more emphasis on responsible gaming behaviors," said Mike Raffensperger, Chief Marketing Officer, FanDuel Group. "Everyone at FanDuel understands the importance of protecting our customers who are also our family, friends, neighbors and community members. Craig's powerful personal story will help fuel our mission of making sure no bet placed results in hurting a loved one."

Advocacy

Carton will join the company's Responsible Gaming Steering Committee chaired by FanDuel's President & Interim CEO Amy Howe helping to shape company policy

helping to shape company policy He will engage in frequent speaking events that promote RG education with a specific focus on new customers; both in new states and with 21–25-year-old consumers

Play an active consulting role with FanDuel's RG operations and customer service teams to review and evaluate the company's standards and procedures for monitoring safe play

Provide insight on FanDuel's current development of artificial intelligence capabilities that spot problematic play patterns faster and more accurately



Prevention & RG Promotion

Carton will become central to prevention messaging encouraging greater adoption of FanDuel's responsible gaming tools including wager, deposit and time limit technology

Educate customers in new markets as states legalize mobile gaming to ensure customers are aware of the tools and resources designed to protect them

Aid in the creation of FanDuel's RG specific advertising campaigns

Serve as the face of FanDuel's safer play messaging on its dedicated RG consumer website www.FanDuel.com/playsafe

Content Creation

Develop and distribute shared content, in partnership with WFAN and its parent company Audacy from Carton's "Hello, My Name is Craig" program, to wider audiences

Content creation to include both video and audio segments from the program posted on FanDuel's PlaySafe and WFAN/Audacy's websites, as well as shared social channels

