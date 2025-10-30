FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK LAUNCHES FIRST-TO-MARKET DIGITAL GAME STRATEGY, ADVANCING ACCESS TO LIVE, LOCAL SPORTS

New digital distribution rollout brings select live local NBA and NHL games to major streaming platforms, extending reach and fueling direct-to-consumer and linear growth

SOUTHPORT, Conn., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Sports Network, operated by Main Street Sports Group, today announced plans to launch a first-to-market digital distribution initiative that brings select live local NBA and NHL games to major streaming platforms beginning mid-November. This marks the first phase of the network's broader multi-phase Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) strategy, designed to extend reach to younger, digital-first sports fans while fueling direct-to-consumer (DTC) and linear TV growth, while also creating a new path for marketers to reach sports viewers through advertising and sponsorship opportunities.

As part of this rollout, FanDuel Sports Network will bring select live game productions of its NBA and NHL team partners – also being made available in-market on an over-the-air (OTA) basis – directly to Pluto TV, Prime Video and Samsung TV Plus, with more platforms and services to be announced. Games will be presented in front of the paywall in prominent sports zones, carousels, and featured tiles on the respective platforms during the live-game windows, offering fans seamless access to local matchups where they already stream.

"Launching this digital game offering is a big step in expanding our national reach and continuing to prioritize the different ways fans can watch their hometown teams," said Eric Ratchman, Chief Revenue Officer, Main Street Sports Group. "By bringing games to free streaming platforms that reach hundreds of millions of viewers, we're making local sports more accessible than ever and proving what our ubiquitous access model can deliver."

The initiative builds on the network's multiplatform momentum and underscores its fan-first commitment to redefining game access, ensuring local sports are more discoverable and accessible than ever before. Early data has highlighted the success of converting paying subscribers through integrated prompts, graphics, and exclusive content offerings.

This initial rollout of FanDuel Sports Network's FAST strategy will set the stage for the network's next major milestone: the launch of a dedicated 24/7 FAST channel in 2026, which will serve as a national front door to help amplify FanDuel Sports Network's growing roster of programming, including Golic & Golic, Countdown Live and more.

With this initiative, FanDuel Sports Network becomes the first sports media brand to evolve OTA access into a streaming-first habit, combining reach, accessibility, and innovation to deliver a next-generation viewing experience for fans.

