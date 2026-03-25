FanDuel Sportsbook Unveils New MLB Experience, Cementing Its Position as the "Home of the Home Run"

FanDuel Launches Daily Dinger Free-to-Play Game, New Home Run Betting Markets, and Enhanced Player Tools For Upcoming MLB Season

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, North America's premier online gaming company, today announced a comprehensive upgrade to its MLB offering, reinforcing its position as the "Home of the Home Run." Home run betting continues to be one of the most popular markets in baseball, and FanDuel is introducing new home run-focused betting markets, a free-to-play daily game, and enhanced product features designed to make it easier than ever for customers to engage with baseball's biggest moments.

"FanDuel is the Home of the Home Run because we've purpose-built our MLB product around the most exciting and popular part of the game," Managing Director of FanDuel Sportsbook Karol Corcoran said. "From new home run-specific markets to free-to-play experiences like Daily Dinger, these updates bring that vision to life. We are intentionally giving customers more ways to engage and greater confidence in their bets."

Home Run Innovation at the Center of the Experience

FanDuel is expanding its MLB offering with a suite of features and markets designed specifically around home run betting, including:

Daily Dinger — A new free-to-play game where customers pick one player each day to hit a home run, with winners earning a profit boost token for MLB wagering the following day

— A new free-to-play game where customers pick one player each day to hit a home run, with winners earning a profit boost for MLB wagering the following day "Laser" Home Run Markets — Bet on home runs hit with an exit velocity of 110+ MPH

— Bet on home runs hit with an exit velocity of 110+ MPH 3+ Home Run Grids — Dynamic views highlighting players with multi-home run potential across the slate

These new offerings build on FanDuel's popular home run promotions, including Dinger Tuesdays and live in-game boosts.

Expanded Betting Markets

Beyond home run-focused offerings, FanDuel is also introducing new ways to engage across MLB wagering:

Exit Velocity Markets — Over/under bets tied to batted ball speed

— Over/under bets tied to batted ball speed Futures Same Game Parlays (SGP) — Combine Division, Pennant, and World Series outcomes into a single bet

Enhanced Product Experience & Customer-Friendly Features

FanDuel has introduced a redesigned MLB interface that delivers clear, actionable insights to help customers make more informed wagers:

Enhanced Player Visibility — Real-time starting lineup indicators, including confirmed batting order

— Real-time starting lineup indicators, including confirmed batting order Star Player Grids — Browse and bet on player props across multiple games in one view

— Browse and bet on player props across multiple games in one view In-Line Performance Data — Access recent stats and trends directly within betting markets

— Access recent stats and trends directly within markets Player Game Logs — Integrated performance history for deeper research

Additional platform enhancements include faster bet settlement—often resolved by the next pitch—and expanded same-game parlay functionality across core prop markets.

New House Rules

FanDuel is introducing updated house rules designed to increase clarity and flexibility. Beginning this season, player prop bets will only be active if the selected player is in the starting lineup and records at least one plate appearance. This change also enables earlier market availability by providing greater lineup certainty.

Anthony Rizzo Partnership

FanDuel also announced a new partnership with former World Series Champion and NBC's Sunday Night Baseball analyst Anthony Rizzo, who will serve as a brand ambassador across television, digital, and social channels. Rizzo will feature prominently in campaign creative, branded betting opportunities, and key moments throughout the MLB season.

Media Contact:

Tucker Hart / [email protected]

SOURCE FanDuel Group