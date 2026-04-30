FanDuel Teams Up with Erin Andrews to Champion Responsible Play Nationwide

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, North America's premier online gaming company, today announced that renowned sports broadcaster Erin Andrews has joined the company as a Responsible Gaming Ambassador, advancing the company's commitment to promoting safe and responsible play among its customers.

Andrews' partnership brings a new dynamic to FanDuel's Responsible Gaming Ambassador program, strengthening its ability to connect with a broader audience of sports fans. With deep roots in the sports world and a strong connection to fans, she will help amplify responsible gaming messaging as FanDuel continues its mission to encourage customers to set limits and play with a plan.

"I've seen first-hand how sports betting can become such a huge part of the fan experience, and FanDuel provides the tools and awareness to enjoy sports betting safely from the start," FanDuel Responsible Gaming Ambassador Erin Andrews said. "It's so important for people to bet responsible when gaming to ensure that this space remains safe for others."

As part of the partnership, Andrews will create responsible gaming content across social platforms, participate in key campaigns, and support broader education and awareness efforts. This will include social posts and short form video content focused on responsible gaming education, seasonal moments, and fan engagement initiatives.

"Erin is someone fans know, trust, and listen to," said Cory Fox, Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Sustainability at FanDuel. "By pairing her voice with our lived experience ambassadors, we're expanding our ability to reach customers with messages that resonate. Her authenticity and deep understanding of the sports landscape make her an ideal partner to reinforce the importance of Play With A Plan."

FanDuel continues to lead the industry in responsible gaming through its Play With A Plan initiative, which provides customers with tools, resources, and education to help them stay in control and keep play fun. Andrews' role further strengthens these efforts.

FanDuel's Responsible Gaming Ambassador program also includes radio and TV personality Craig Carton, former NBA player Randy Livingston, and Anita Ondine Smith. Each brings a distinct perspective shaped by personal experience, advocacy, and community engagement—helping to expand the reach and impact of FanDuel's responsible gaming initiatives across diverse audiences.

About FanDuel:

FanDuel is the premier mobile gaming company in the United States. FanDuel consists of a portfolio of leading brands across mobile wagering including, America's #1 Sportsbook FanDuel Sportsbook, its leading iGaming platform FanDuel Casino, the industry's unquestioned leader in horse racing and advance-deposit wagering, FanDuel Racing, its new prediction markets platform FanDuel Predicts, and its daily fantasy sports product. In addition, FanDuel operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network and FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia. FanDuel is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FLUT).

Media Contact:

FanDuel Group

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SOURCE FanDuel Group