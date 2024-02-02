FanDuel Statement on the Passing of Carl Weathers

News provided by

FanDuel Group

02 Feb, 2024, 16:28 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carl Weathers. Throughout his life, Carl was an iconic talent who had a profound impact on the people he worked with on and off the screen. FanDuel was fortunate to have had an opportunity to work with him during our Super Bowl campaign. We are sending the Weathers family our deepest condolences during their time of grief.

Media contacts:
Brittany Hershkowitz: [email protected]
Marc Sausa: [email protected]

SOURCE FanDuel Group

Also from this source

FANDUEL TV BRINGS PREMIER PROGRAMMING TO LAS VEGAS FOR SUPER BOWL LVIII

FANDUEL TV BRINGS PREMIER PROGRAMMING TO LAS VEGAS FOR SUPER BOWL LVIII

FanDuel TV, the national television network from leading online gaming company FanDuel, will broadcast its premier programming from radio row in Las...
FanDuel Casino Welcomes Vegas Matt As Ambassador in Exclusive Deal

FanDuel Casino Welcomes Vegas Matt As Ambassador in Exclusive Deal

Today, FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in North America, announced a new exclusive partnership with Vegas Matt for FanDuel Casino to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.