FanDuel Statement on the Passing of Carl Weathers

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carl Weathers. Throughout his life, Carl was an iconic talent who had a profound impact on the people he worked with on and off the screen. FanDuel was fortunate to have had an opportunity to work with him during our Super Bowl campaign. We are sending the Weathers family our deepest condolences during their time of grief.

