FANDUEL TV BRINGS PREMIER PROGRAMMING TO LAS VEGAS FOR SUPER BOWL LVIII

News provided by

FanDuel Group

31 Jan, 2024, 15:30 ET

"Up & Adams," "Run It Back," And Spotify's The Ringer Programming Will Broadcast Live From Radio Row At The Mandalay Bay

"Up & Adams" Will Expand To Two-Hours All Week Long

Rob Gronkowski "Kick of Destiny 2" Press Conference To Air February 7

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel TV, the national television network from leading online gaming company FanDuel, will broadcast its premier programming from radio row in Las Vegas the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII. Beginning February 6, "Up & Adams," "Run It Back," and programming from Spotify's The Ringer will broadcast from the FanDuel set at The Mandalay Bay.

As part of FanDuel TV's coverage of Super Bowl LVIII, "Up & Adams" will expand to two hours of live programming from 8:00 - 10:00 AM PT beginning Tuesday, February 6 and continuing throughout the week. The brand new expanded second hour of "Up & Adams" will be available only on the "Up & Adams" YouTube channel. All week host Kay Adams will bring exclusive interviews from players, coaches and celebrity guests including Josh Allen, CJ Stroud, Sean Payton, Bijan Robinson, and more.

In anticipation of his live field goal attempt as part of FanDuel's "Kick of Destiny 2" Super Bowl campaign, Rob Gronkowski will be holding a press conference, moderated by Kay Adams, from the FanDuel set that will air on FanDuel TV, FanDuel TV+ and stream live on FanDuel's YouTube channel on Wednesday, February 7 at 10:30 AM PT. The press conference comes as Gronkowski is gearing up for his live redemption kick and will answer questions about how he's training this year, the Super Bowl, and more.

FanDuel TV's daily news-breaking NBA show "Run It Back," co-hosted by Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams, will discuss the biggest NBA and NFL topics and will include special guest appearances. Co-host and NBA Insider Shams Charania will have the latest breaking news and insider information surrounding the NBA trade deadline on February 8.

Additional programming from The Ringer will be taped at the FanDuel set including "East Coast Bias," "Cousin Sal's Winning Weekend," and "Ringer Wise Guys" where Cousin Sal, John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer and special guests will dive into their favorite bets, parlays, teasers and props for the Super Bowl.

About FanDuel TV & FanDuel TV+
FanDuel Group launched FanDuel TV and its new OTT platform FanDuel TV+ in September 2022 as a broadly distributed linear cable network and OTT channel. FanDuel TV has quickly established itself as a destination for live sports and complementary sports programming including award winning horse racing coverage, professional basketball and exclusive shows including "Up and Adams" hosted by Kay Adams, "Run it Back" co-hosted by Michelle Beadle and Shams Charania, and syndicated content from Bill Simmons The Ringer network. FanDuel TV and FanDuel TV+ are the first linear/digital networks dedicated to sports wagering content and delivering more live sports programming than any other network in America. Download the FanDuel TV+ app FREE on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple, and Android TV connected devices or stream online at FanDuel.com/watch. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Media Contact:
Tucker Hart / [email protected]

SOURCE FanDuel Group

Also from this source

FanDuel Casino Welcomes Vegas Matt As Ambassador in Exclusive Deal

FanDuel Casino Welcomes Vegas Matt As Ambassador in Exclusive Deal

Today, FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in North America, announced a new exclusive partnership with Vegas Matt for FanDuel Casino to ...
FanDuel Announces New Financial Literacy Partnership in Expansion of Effort to Empower Responsible Gaming

FanDuel Announces New Financial Literacy Partnership in Expansion of Effort to Empower Responsible Gaming

FanDuel, North America's premier online gaming company, and Operation HOPE, the nation's leading non-profit dedicated to financial literacy, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Television

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.