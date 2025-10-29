Fannie Mae Reports Net Income of $3.9 Billion for Third Quarter 2025

News provided byFannie Mae
Oct 29, 2025, 07:32 ET
Company Will Host Webcast at 8 A.M. Eastern to Discuss Results
WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today reported its third quarter 2025 financial results and filed its Third Quarter 2025 Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provides condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The following documents are now available on Fannie Mae's website at fanniemae.com/financialresults.
- Press release announcing 3Q 2025 financial results
- Fannie Mae's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025
- 3Q 2025 Earnings Presentation
- 3Q 2025 Financial Supplement (PDF)
- 3Q 2025 Financial Supplement (XLS)
Fannie Mae has scheduled a webcast to discuss the company's results today at 8:00 a.m., ET. Participants may join the webcast via the link below. Following the webcast, a transcript will be published to the same webpage and will remain available for approximately one year.
Webcast link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1737993&tp_key=156afef882
Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. The webcast will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.
Follow Fannie Mae
fanniemae.com
On X: Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news
Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif
SOURCE Fannie Mae
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article