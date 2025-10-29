Fannie Mae Reports Net Income of $3.9 Billion for Third Quarter 2025

News provided by

Fannie Mae

Oct 29, 2025, 07:32 ET

Company Will Host Webcast at 8 A.M. Eastern to Discuss Results

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today reported its third quarter 2025 financial results and filed its Third Quarter 2025 Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provides condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The following documents are now available on Fannie Mae's website at fanniemae.com/financialresults.

Fannie Mae has scheduled a webcast to discuss the company's results today at 8:00 a.m., ET. Participants may join the webcast via the link below. Following the webcast, a transcript will be published to the same webpage and will remain available for approximately one year.

Webcast link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1737993&tp_key=156afef882

Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. The webcast will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.

SOURCE Fannie Mae

