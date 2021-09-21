Fannie May®, maker of the Midwest's favorite chocolate treats for over 100 years, now available nationwide online

On the new www.fanniemay.com , consumers can build custom "Create Your Own" premium gift boxes and hand select from an assortment of chocolates to share directly with loved ones. Customers can also enjoy delicious seasonal creations, including the Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie Spice Pixies®, which feature the perfect combination of gourmet buttery caramel infused with pumpkin pie spice and roasted pecans that are covered in Fannie May's classic milk chocolate. The new Direct-to-Consumer website is available in the contiguous 48 states.

"For over 100 years, Fannie May Premium Chocolate has been delighting the Midwest with premium chocolate made with care and craftmanship," said Jennifer Peterson, Brand Director at Fannie May. "As the fastest growing premium chocolate brand, we are thrilled to share our American-inspired flavor profiles with the nation at large and look forward to anchoring celebrations and new traditions in generations to come."

Since acquiring Fannie May in 2017, Ferrero continues to make investments and recently renovated storefronts to reflect the American chocolate shops of the 1920s. In addition, the brand introduced new, vibrant packaging across its collection to celebrate the next century of masterfully crafted chocolate.

Fannie May favorites include Fannie May Trinidads®, Carmarsh®, Vanilla Buttercreams, Mint Meltaways®, Caramel Pecan Pixies®, Peanut Butter Buckeyes, S'mores Snack Mix, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzels and an assortment of chocolate bars. Each chocolate product is sourced from the finest ingredients to deliver a taste experience that is second to none.

Visit www.fanniemay.com for more information. Follow Fannie May on Twitter (@fmchocolate), Instagram (@fanniemaychocolates) and Facebook (@FannieMayChocolates) for more updates on your favorite confectionery brand.

ABOUT FANNIE MAY

Founded by H. Teller Archibald in 1920, Fannie May has grown from a single retail store on Chicago's North LaSalle Street to become a maker of gourmet chocolates and other delicious confections enjoyed by millions. A century later, Fannie May Premium Chocolate remains committed to uniqueness of their recipes and the quality of their chocolates. Today, Fannie May Confections Brands, Inc. is a multi-faceted business comprised of Direct-to-Consumer retail stores and website, successful wholesale and fundraising business as well as an active business gift division. In March 2017, Fannie May proudly joined the Ferrero Group. To learn more about Fannie May, please visit FannieMay.com.

ABOUT FERRERO

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

