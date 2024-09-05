Ferrero Rocher® Chocolate Bar Launch Reimagines Your Fall Reading Habit As An Elevated Indulgent Experience

The iconic chocolatier is partnering with popular book tracking platform The StoryGraph to help chocolate lovers and avid readers enjoy a little me-time, in celebration of its new Dark Hazelnut and Crunchy Salted Caramel chocolate bar

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the weather turns cooler, cozying up with a great book and a sweet treat is the ultimate indulgent experience. In an irresistible pairing of an iconic chocolate and a favorite fall pastime, luxury chocolatier Ferrero Rocher® is collaborating with book tracking platform The StoryGraph to launch the "Reading is a Treat" challenge. Starting today, ahead of National Read a Book Day (September 6), Ferrero Rocher® invites U.S. readers to join the monthlong challenge, discover new books and receive a complimentary new chocolate bar.

Ferrero Rocher® x The StoryGraph

The Ferrero Rocher® reading challenge was created in celebration of the brand's newest chocolate bar flavor, Dark Hazelnut and Crunchy Salted Caramel, which features crunchy hazelnut pieces and caramel with a touch of salt wrapped in a fine dark chocolate shell containing 55% cocoa. The Ferrero Rocher® "Reading is a Treat" challenge allows participants to discover new books and track their reading progress. Once readers complete the challenge – which includes curated, fall-inspired reading prompts that pair perfectly with Ferrero Rocher® decadent chocolate – they will receive a complimentary Ferrero Rocher® chocolate bar while supplies last, and on a first come, first served basis.

"Ferrero Rocher® has always encouraged celebrating the moment from cozy evenings connecting with others to precious opportunities for self-indulgence," says Robert Hoover, Vice President of Marketing, Ferrero Premium Chocolate. "By celebrating readers, we're encouraging them to take their solo indulgent moments to the next level with a new luxurious chocolate bar and a good book – the perfect combination."

During fall's gathering season, people often prioritize their time and energy on celebrating and caring for others—so making enough time for themselves is a habit that can be difficult to develop. That's why the Ferrero Rocher® "Reading is a Treat" challenge rewards readers for taking some time to show up for and celebrate themselves. Made with carefully selected ingredients and wrapped with the brand's signature gold foil, Ferrero Rocher® chocolate bars are perfect for solo indulgences or holiday gifts.

"Partnering with Ferrero Rocher® on the "Reading is a Treat" challenge is exciting for us at The StoryGraph. We're all about helping readers find their next perfect book and pairing that with a Ferrero Rocher® chocolate bar sounds like a fantastic recipe for quality me-time," says Nadia Odunayo, Founder & CEO of The StoryGraph.

To join the Ferrero Rocher® "Reading is a Treat" Challenge, readers can simply visit "Reading is a Treat" challenge between Sept. 5 and Oct 5. and opt into the challenge to read for chocolate bars while supplies last1. All rules and regulations can be found at ferrerorocherreadingisatreat.com.

The NEW Ferrero Rocher® Dark Hazelnut and Crunchy Salted Caramel is available now at retailers nationwide.

About Ferrero Rocher ®

One of the most iconic brands of the Ferrero Group was created in 1982 in Alba, a small town in the hills of Piedmont in Italy. It was inspired by the desire to make all the pleasure of sophisticated chocolate specialty accessible to a much wider public. Initially sold in Europe, Ferrero Rocher® soon became a favorite boxed chocolate for millions of people around the world. Today, it is the world leader in its category and is sold in 140 countries across five continents.

About The StoryGraph

The StoryGraph is a reading tracking and book recommendations app that helps readers choose their next book based on their mood and their favorite topics and themes.

1 Visit ferrerorocherreadingisatreat.com for official challenge terms and conditions.

