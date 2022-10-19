Fannie May Sweetens Product Offerings with Two New Decadent Innovations

The fastest growing premium chocolate brand continues to grow under Ferrero with First-Ever Chocolate Bars and Rocky Road Chocolatier's Mix

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie May, maker of the Midwest's favorite chocolate treats for over 100 years, is bringing two new innovations into the chocolate category: Fannie May Premium Chocolate Bars and Rocky Road Chocolatier's Mix. These two new offerings will provide brand-new ways for fans to enjoy Fannie May's unparalleled confections, whether you're taking an indulgent moment for yourself, or if you're on-the-go visiting family and friends.

"Fannie May is continuously working to balance our rich tradition of crafting classic, Americana-inspired confections and thinking of new ways fans can enjoy our offerings. With these two new innovations, we have done just that," said Rick Fossali, VP & General Manager of Fannie May. "I hope the new Fannie May Premium Chocolate Bars and the Rocky Road Chocolatier's Mix allow our consumers to make even more timeless memories together, anytime, anywhere."

The first-ever Fannie May Premium Chocolate Bars (3.5oz) will be available in four flavors: Milk Chocolate Pecan Brittle, Milk Chocolate Butterscotch with Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate Mint & Cookie and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Almond.

The new Chocolatier's Mix line is launching in 2oz, 7.5oz and 18oz bags. Rocky Road, a nostalgic flavor innovation for the chocolate brand, is a delicious combination of crunchy pecans, almonds and fluffy marshmallows coated in Fannie May's signature rich milk chocolate.

Both of these offerings are handcrafted with love, passion, and the very best ingredients, with no artificial colors, no artificial flavors and no preservatives. All of Fannie May's products are made in the United States.

The new Fannie May Premium Chocolate Bars are now available on FannieMay.com and at the 50+ Fannie May retail stores, regionally at Walgreens and other regional grocers. The Chocolatier's Mix Line is now available exclusively at Sam's Club and Fannie May retail stores and will be available widely at club, FDM and on FannieMay.com starting in March.

ABOUT FANNIE MAY

Founded by H. Teller Archibald in 1920, Fannie May has grown from a single retail store on Chicago's North LaSalle Street to become a maker of gourmet chocolates and other delicious confections enjoyed by millions. A century later, Fannie May Premium Chocolate remains committed to uniqueness of their recipes and the quality of their chocolates. Today, Fannie May Confections Brands, Inc. is a multi-faceted business comprised of Direct-to-Consumer retail stores and website, successful wholesale and fundraising business as well as an active business gift division. In March 2017, Fannie May proudly joined the Ferrero Group. To learn more about Fannie May, please visit FannieMay.com.

ABOUT FERRERO

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

CONTACT: Kelsey McGeough, [email protected]

SOURCE Ferrero North America