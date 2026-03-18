Fans Score with New Oracle Suite Service and Mobile Ordering Capabilities

Oracle Simphony Cloud eases ordering for fans, while streamlining operations and fulfillment for venue operators

CHICAGO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Restaurants Summit -- Elevating concession ordering from jeers to cheers, Oracle has expanded its Oracle Simphony Cloud Point of Sale (POS) roster with new Oracle Restaurant Suites Management, and Oracle Mobile Order and Pay capabilities. With these offerings venues can deliver exceptional fan experiences all on one, unified cloud platform.

A sweeter suite experience

Oracle Restaurant Suite Management streamlines premium suite operations by unifying ownership, ordering, billing, and guest preference management into a single, intuitive experience within Oracle Simphony Cloud. Accessible from a mobile device or web browser, this application replaces fragmented ordering and disparate payment processes, to help accelerate fulfillment, reduce disputes, and improve guest satisfaction.

Guests can place advance or game-day orders from any device, add notes and preferences (e.g., credit card on file, dietary preferences, amenity settings), and track real-time order and billing status. Operators can manage suites by event, assign menus, and tailor offerings by client or event type. Integrated payments and guest profiles reduce manual entry, support multiple billing models, and centralize data to speed reconciliation. Suites Management can be deployed at an enterprise scale with multi-region support and fiscal compliance.

"Premium hospitality demands an experience that's seamless for fans and efficient for operators, yet many venues are still managing suites, ordering, and payments across disconnected systems," said Alex Alt, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Commercial Cloud Applications. "With the latest Oracle Simphony Cloud enhancements, venues can bring suite management, ordering, and payments onto a single cloud platform—helping speed fulfillment, reduce billing friction, and deliver a more consistent guest experience. We're continuing to invest in innovations that help operators run smarter, serve faster, and capture new revenue opportunities."

Less lines, more snacks

New Mobile Order and Pay capabilities lets fans call the plays at concession by browsing menus, placing orders, and completing payments directly via a mobile device or web browser.

Operators can stay in control of the action by quickly configuring menus, branding, and hours of operation by venue in Oracle's Frontline Manager. Once menus are established, additional locations can be enabled rapidly, helping organizations scale digital ordering consistently across properties to maximize sales and inventory. Optimized for order-ahead and pickup, the solution helps reduce lines and improve convenience for guests, while increasing order accuracy, enhancing visibility into demand, and boosting overall operational agility.

Oracle Restaurant Suites Management and Mobile Order and Pay will be available initially for customers in North America within the next 12 months. For more information, visit oracle.com/restaurants or contact your Oracle representative.

About Oracle Restaurants

Oracle Restaurants helps ambitious food and beverage providers transact in new ways, place their guests at the center of every business decision, and deliver exceptional dining experiences. Powered by Oracle Simphony Cloud, an open and extensible digital transaction platform for unified restaurant commerce, our solutions enable operators to inform and automate operations, streamline payments, and personalize both staff and guest interactions. From quick-service to fine dining, restaurants around the world trust Oracle to drive efficiency, scale seamlessly, and innovate for the future. Learn more at Oracle Restaurants.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

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SOURCE Oracle