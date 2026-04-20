Fapon Biopharma Presents at AACR Annual Meeting 2026, Showcasing Core Technology Platforms and Advancing Pipeline

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fapon Biopharma, a clinical-stage biotech company innovating therapeutic antibodies and fusion proteins, is pleased to announce its participation in the AACR Annual Meeting 2026, taking place April 19–22, 2026 in San Diego, California. At the meeting, the company is exhibiting at Booth No.3856 and presenting four scientific abstracts in the poster session, highlighting its scientific platform capabilities and pipeline progress.

At AACR 2026, Fapon Biopharma spotlights its two core technology platforms: IL-10 biased functional engineering and antibody fusion, and VHH human-monkey cross-binding T-cell engagers. These capabilities reflect the company's focus on developing next-generation therapeutic approaches designed to deliver differentiated efficacy, improved translational potential, and broader applicability across immuno-oncology and aotoimmune diseases.

The company's IL-10 biased functional engineering and antibody fusion platform underpins a series of novel cytokine-based fusion proteins intended to unlock more precise immune modulation. Among the most advanced programs is FP008, a global first-in-class PD1 x IL10M fusion protein and potential next-generation backbone for cancer immunotherapy, with Phase I readout anticipated in 2026. Fapon Biopharma is also advancing FP012, a global first-in-class TL1A x IL10MM fusion protein for inflammatory bowel disease and other inflammatory indications, with IND-enabling CMC/GLP toxicology planned in 2026.

Complementing this platform is Fapon Biopharma's proprietary VHH human-monkey cross-binding T-cell engager platform, an innovative approach designed to overcome developability and flexibility challenges associated with traditional multi-specific antibodies. This technology is represented in the company's expanding CD3/TCR VHHs, including FPE024, a potential best-in-class CD19xBCMAxCD3 tri-specific T-cell engager for autoimmune indications, and FPE021, a potential best-in-class CDH17-targeting T-cell engager with a second signal for gastrointestinal tract cancers. Both programs are expected to enter IND-enabling CMC/GLP toxicology in 2026.

Attendees are invited to visit Booth #3856 and attend Fapon Biopharma's abstracts to learn more about the company's technology platforms, research strategy, and pipeline programs. Fapon Biopharma is seeking strategic partners for co-development and licensing. For partnership inquiries, please contact us at [email protected] (USA, Europe and other regions) or [email protected] (Asia-Pacific)

Abstract #5582:

Tri-specific T-cell engager with second signal boosts solid tumor response efficacy, durability and safety

Tue, Apr 21, Section 8, Board 1, 2:00pm - 5:00pm

Abstract #5586:

A next-generation CD8-selective tri-specific T-cell engager targeting CDH17 with enhanced efficacy and reduced toxicity

Tue, Apr 21, Section 8, Board 5, 2:00pm - 5:00pm

Abstract #1637:

Human-cynomolgus cross-reactive CD3 nanobody-centric T-cell engager platform enhances clinical translation

Mon, Apr 20, Section 10, Board 29, 9:00am - 12:00pm

Abstract #5593:

A CD19/BCMA dual-targeting VHH format T-cell engager with novel CD3 binder for enhanced potency and safety profile

Tue, Apr 21, Section 8, Board 12, 2:00pm - 5:00pm

About Fapon Biopharma:

Fapon Biopharma specializes in discovering and developing biologics for cancer treatment, autoimmune diseases and other diseases where there are unmet medical needs. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we have built advanced drug discovery platforms, including an antibody discovery platform based on the globally leading mammalian cell display technology, a platform for generating IL-10M fusion proteins, a TCE platform based on cross-species CD3-VHH of human and monkey. With a differentiated pipeline of leading drug candidates, we have established capabilities that cover the entire drug development process from drug discovery, preclinical research, Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) to early clinical development. Committed to innovation, we strive to deliver safer, more efficacious, affordable, and accessible biologics for everyone.

SOURCE Fapon Biopharma