Far Eastern International Bank Chooses Unisys ClearPath Forward® Environment as Secure Platform to Run its Core Banking System

TAIPEI, Taiwan and BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Far Eastern International Bank (FEIB) of Taiwan has signed a new agreement with Unisys to upgrade and modernize the bank's IT environment for its core banking system. The contract was signed in the second quarter of 2019.

FEIB is part of the Far Eastern Group, one of the biggest conglomerates in Taiwan. With 56 branches in Taiwan and a branch in Hong Kong, FEIB provides financial solutions to both individual and institutional customers in Asia.

FEIB relies on the Unisys Chinese System Finance (CSF) core banking system - designed specifically for Taiwan's banking environments – to provide consumers and businesses with services ranging from customer relationship management, deposits and payments to funds transfer, risk monitoring and regulatory reporting. The CSF solution runs on the Unisys ClearPath Forward® platform.

"The flexibility and security of the Unisys ClearPath Forward environment supports FEIB's ongoing digital transformation strategy to offer new and enhanced banking services to our customers so they can bank anytime, anywhere via internet and mobile channels," said Lonnie Liu, executive vice president of FEIB.

Under the new contract, Unisys will provide two ClearPath Forward Libra systems, hardware and software maintenance and licenses, as well as refreshed Dell EMC storage systems.

The ClearPath Forward operating environments are the only ones on the market from which user data has never been forcibly extracted.

Rick Mayhew, vice president and general manager, Unisys Asia Pacific, said, "ClearPath Forward provides FEIB with a secure and flexible platform on which to roll out new services in response to customer demands and market opportunities. The underlying security of the ClearPath environment is key to successful modernization as the majority of Taiwan consumers (69%) cite the security and safety of customer data as the thing that matters to them most when engaging with a bank – according to the 2019 Unisys Banking Insights research."

Unisys works with financial services clients across the globe to confidently transform the customer experience, leverage data analytics, fight financial crime and defend against cybercrime. More than 400 financial institutions worldwide rely on Unisys solutions. Elevate™ is an end-to-end, digital banking software platform and suite of applications designed to help financial institutions deliver an instantly secure, omnichannel banking experience to their customers. Elevate is secured with Unisys' Stealth®, the industry's first and only product with dynamic isolation™ capabilities to quickly isolate devices or users at the first sign of compromise.

