Fargo's Big Brothers Big Sisters Get a Monster-Sized Donation from Northern Tool + Equipment

From donating tickets to a legendary Monster Jam® truck appearance, Northern Tool is sharing the thrill-seeking adrenaline of Monster Jam with the Fargo community

FARGO, N.D., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment has donated dozens of Monster Jam® tickets to Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Village Family Service Center ahead of the February 2 & 3 events. 

"Memories are made through shared experiences, and this donation from Northern Tool + Equipment is giving our Littles and Bigs a chance to create some truly unforgettable ones," said Susan Smith, Program Director at Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Village Family Service Center. "We're deeply grateful for this generous gift, which will bring so much excitement to our matches."

Northern Tool recently partnered with Monster Jam®, becoming the official hardware retailer of tools and related equipment partner for Monster Jam.

"We're proud to serve the Fargo area community, and part of that includes giving back to our neighbors," said Frank Crowson, Northern Tool + Equipment's Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "We are thrilled to give Big Brothers, Big Sisters and their Littles the opportunity to experience the thrill and excitement of Monster Jam."

In addition to the ticket donation, on Thursday, January 30, a legendary Monster Jam® truck will be stationed outside of Northern Tool + Equipment's 4701 Agassiz Crossing S. location. The family-friendly event will take place outdoors or in a trailer on site, depending on the weather, between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Get more details here.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:
Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at about 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool), Instagram (@northern_tool), TikTok (@northerntool), X (Twitter) (@northerntool), YouTube and Pinterest.

