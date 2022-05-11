Farm Bureau, Rural Mutual Support New Food + Farm Exploration Center

PLOVER, Wis., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Mutual Insurance Company and Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation are proud to contribute to the Food + Farm Exploration Center, which broke ground on Friday, April 29 in Plover, Wis. The Center's mission is to shorten the distance between the general public and the food they eat.

Farming for the Future Foundation Executive Director Candise Miller said the Foundation was grateful for this partnership.

"Neither Farm Bureau nor Rural Mutual are strangers to the issues facing the agricultural industry today," Miller said. "There is a gap where many people just aren't connected to the food they eat on a personal level anymore. We are working to bridge that divide, bringing people back to the table to have conversations about where their food comes from. Fostering a greater understanding of production agriculture is essential if we are to proactively address the challenges of feeding a growing world with fewer resources."

Rural Mutual and Farm Bureau will jointly sponsor the Center's Ag Grand Hall, a multi-functional event space overlooking outdoor demonstration fields. The Ag Grand Hall will provide a space for collaboration, resolution and exploration for agriculture professionals and the public.

"Rural Mutual Insurance Company is a proud sponsor of the Center, as it raises awareness of the importance of agriculture in Wisconsin and the hard work that our farmers do every day," said Dan Merk, Rural Mutual Insurance Company Executive Vice President and CEO. "It is one of many ways that Rural supports farming education, helping to shape the future of agriculture in Wisconsin."

Slated to open Summer 2023, the Center will be a centralized location for visitors to learn about modern food production from farm to plate. Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Krentz said he sees the Center as a place to not only learn about agriculture but also discover opportunities available to Wisconsin's next generation.

"Wisconsin Farm Bureau is committed to preserving and promoting the advancement of agriculture," said Krentz. "The Center is a unique blend of highlighting modern agriculture practices while highlighting the career opportunities available to today's youth."

To date, the Foundation has raised more than $20 million to bring the Center to life. The Cultivating Connections Campaign expects to continue fundraising throughout the next year bringing together those who care most about production agriculture including but not limited to multi-generational farmers, aligned industry, friends and neighbors.

"There has never been a better time to invest in learning about our global food system," Krentz added. "We are proud to be a supporter of the Food + Farm Exploration Center and look forward to the opportunities it brings the state of Wisconsin."

To learn more about the Food + Farm Exploration center, visit the Farming for the Future Foundation website.

