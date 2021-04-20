Farmer John And Los Angeles Football Club Announce Second Year Of Multi-Year Partnership

"We are proud to welcome Farmer John back to the Black & Gold family for another year," said Larry Freedman, co-president and chief business officer for LAFC. "Farmer John is a true community partner, and we look forward to working together to continue to make a positive impact in Los Angeles."

Farmer John and LAFC established "LA Familia," an initiative that celebrates the diverse individuals and organizations who use their love of soccer to support and improve their local communities. Honorees will be featured all season off the field and at in-game experiences as LAFC safely welcomes back fans into Banc of California Stadium.

"Last year, Farmer John and LAFC showcased the incredible work being done in our community during a year when it was needed more than ever," said Michael Merritt, senior marketing director for Farmer John. "As LAFC's passionate fans return to the stands this year, we are looking forward to spotlighting these amazing organizations and the continued impact they're making in their local neighborhoods in an even bigger way.

LAFC's play-by-play announcer Max Bretos will continue to be the leading brand ambassador for the partnership. In 2020, Bretos helped launch "LA Familia" on "Max Live" and provided engaging social content and commentary throughout the season. Bretos also supported Farmer John's "Thank You Tour" which donated nearly 700,000 servings of protein to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and served free lunch to food bank employees.

For more information about the Farmer John and LAFC partnership, please visit https://www.farmerjohn.com/lafc/.

About Farmer John

Based in California since 1931, Farmer John has pioneered a revolution in the supply of local flavorful meats. The journey began with Irish-American brothers Francis and Bernard Clougherty curing and selling pork bellies and smoked hams to local grocery stores and continues today with staples like bacon, breakfast sausage, hot dogs and more. This longstanding Southern California brand remains committed to crafting the highest quality meats full of freshness and flavor. For more information on our products and recipe inspiration, please visit https://www.farmerjohn.com/ or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Farmer John is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. team members and 15,000 European employees are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made us one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC)

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) is the newest MLS soccer club serving the greater Los Angeles area. Coming off a record-breaking 2019 season, LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC's ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology and media. LAFC is invested in the world's game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000 seat Banc of California Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles.

