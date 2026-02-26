This achievement underscores F&M Bank's enduring fiscal health and steadfast commitment to client success

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers & Merchants Bank (F&M Bank) announced today that it has been named to Forbes 'America's Best Banks' list for 2026 . Forbes' 17th annual list of America's Best Banks ranks the 100 strongest by 11 metrics measuring growth, credit quality, and profitability for the 12 months ending September 30, 2025, as well as stock performance in the 12 months through January 23, 2025.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK NAMED TO FORBES ‘AMERICA’S BEST BANKS’ LIST FOR 2026

"We are honored and blessed by this esteemed distinction among the top 100 banks in the nation," said Henry Walker, chief executive officer at F&M Bank. "For over a century, our team's unwavering commitment to our clients, our communities, and steady growth has been the driving force behind our achievements."

For more information about Forbes America's Best Banks list, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/americas-best-banks/

About Farmers & Merchants Bank

Founded in Long Beach in 1907 by C.J. Walker, Farmers & Merchants Bank (FMBL) provides white-glove service to clients at 27 branches from San Clemente to Santa Barbara, as well as through robust Online and Mobile Banking platforms. The Bank offers commercial and small business banking, business loan programs, home loans, and a robust offering of consumer retail banking products, including checking, savings and youth accounts. Farmers & Merchants Bank is a California state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Member FDIC) and an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #537388. For more information about F&M, please visit the website, www.fmb.com .

