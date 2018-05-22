Farmers Group, Inc. Names Keith Daly as President of Personal Lines

Since joining Farmers® in 2009 through the acquisition of 21st Century Insurance®, Daly has led the Claims unit through a strategic transformation to improve the customer experience. He implemented new and improved technologies, such as virtual reality training, to help train claims representatives and introduced the use of drones, satellite and aerial imagery to enhance the claims experience for customers.

"Keith has a record of driving innovation for our customers in claims and I am pleased to announce his new appointment as President of Personal Lines for the organization," said Jeff Dailey, CEO of Farmers Group, Inc. "I am certain he will continue to use his wealth of knowledge and experience working with our Personal Lines teams to the benefit of our customers and the entire Farmers organization."

Before serving as Chief Claims Officer at Farmers, Daly served as vice president of Field Claims Operations at 21st Century since 2007. Earlier, he served as vice president and claims process leader, directing strategy for Liability, Auto Physical Damage, PIP/MedPay, SIU, Training and Quality Assurance. He also served in various field leadership roles after joining 21st Century in 2001. Daly moved from sales to the insurance industry in 1993, starting as a claims representative trainee at Progressive Casualty Insurance Co., in Atlanta, Georgia. He held numerous technical claims roles before moving into supervision and the leadership track.

"It's been a privilege to work with many dedicated Claims employees and leaders over several years here at Farmers," said Daly. "I am committed to bringing a high-level of momentum and drive to Personal Lines, our largest product group, to continue to innovate and serve our customers."

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of affiliated insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 10 million households with over 19 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 48,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 21,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurance insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2018 Fortune 500 list. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

Contact: Media Relations

Farmers Insurance

818-965-0007

mediarelations@farmersinsurance.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-group-inc-names-keith-daly-as-president-of-personal-lines-300652925.html

SOURCE Farmers Insurance

Related Links

http://www.farmersinsurance.com

