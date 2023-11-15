Farming Proverbs of China 2: Behind every good kid is a great mom and behind increased output of grain is a good seed
From one grain sown into the earth, one thousand grains will spring. Seeds hold the code to a bountiful harvest. Whether it's wheat seeds rooting into the soil or rice seeds thriving across the fields, they narrate a story of unending life between the Chinese people and their crops, akin to the enduring farming proverbs passed down through generations in China. In the second episode of the micro-documentary series "Farming Proverbs of China", let's explore the magical power of seeds together.
