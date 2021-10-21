Farmmi Continues North American Sales Expansion

LISHUI, China, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced a continuing expansion of its North American sales with the latest new customer sales order through its subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co., Ltd. The latest order is for dried Shiitake mushrooms, and dried and sliced Shiitake mushrooms. The customer, a Canadian international trading company, specializes in importing and distributing Asian food products in the greater Vancouver area, Calgary and Winnipeg.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "Our team is doing an excellent job building brand momentum with larger customers that have greater international reach to complement our strong foothold in the domestic China market. We believe this ongoing geographic diversification will be a multi-year growth driver. When you combine that with the underlying catalysts in our business, including more people consuming mushrooms as part of a healthy and nutritional diet, there is clear reason for optimism in our growth prospects."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi and other agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China and the size of the worldwide mushroom market. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

