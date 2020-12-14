Farmmi Continues to Drive Growth with Latest Sales Win

LISHUI, China, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced continued growth with its latest sales win. The Company's subsidiary, Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd., has received another multi-product order, this time from a Japanese customer. The latest order is for sliced black fungus and Tea Tree mushrooms.

Tea Tree mushrooms (Agrocybe Cylindracea), also known willow mushrooms or velvet pioppini, have a thin, long stem, and small, soft cap. The mushrooms are often used for cooking given their firm, meaty texture and intense woody flavor, including in soups, hot pots and stir-fry. Sliced black fungus (Auricularia Polytricha) is an edible wild mushroom, also known as tree ear or cloud ear fungus. Black fungus is a popular ingredient in a wide range of culinary dishes, including soups, and is also used in traditional Chinese medicine.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We are excited to be ending the year with momentum in our business. Our team did an excellent job this year as we remained focused on executing Farmmi's growth strategy. Customers are confident and comfortable ordering from Farmmi given the sourcing, procurement and production standards we hold our company to. COVID-19 has caused a major shift in the way we cook and eat, with most people being forced to now cook on their own. As they become more skilled and savvy, these burgeoning chefs seek out sophisticated, richer tasting ingredients, like Farmmi's mushrooms and edible fungi. We expect this trend and the broader market growth will continue as we move into 2021."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is a large platform for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.

Related Links

http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/

