Farmmi Drives Increased Sales with Latest Multi-Product Sales Win

LISHUI, China, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the Company's subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd. won a multi-product order for export to Israel. This latest sales win is for dried whole and sliced Shiitake mushrooms, and dried black fungus.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We have emerged from a challenging period ready for growth, customer development and ongoing capacity expansion plans. We are seeing increased demand levels in China and worldwide, as we position Farmmi for accelerated revenue and profit growth. We are making steady progress and are very pleased with our success in growing revenue at existing customers, as evidenced with our latest sales win, and in attracting new customers seeking high-quality agricultural products. As a proven large-scale manufacturer with a strong global brand and supply chain, we have considerable competitive advantages and expect an uptick in growth as we move through the year."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi and other agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China and the size of the worldwide mushroom market. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

