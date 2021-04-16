Farmmi Gains Sales Momentum with Latest Multi-Product Order

LISHUI, China, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd., won a new multi-product order for export to the U.S., continuing the Company's sales momentum. The latest order is for the Company's high-quality, richly flavored dried whole and sliced mushrooms, and dried black fungus. The customer is a successful trading company supplying to major global hotel and supermarket chains, including the STANFORD hotel chain and the H-MART supermarket chain.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We continue to gain sales momentum as we further expand the breadth of our high-quality agricultural products, production processes and distribution network. Our focus and commitment to ensuring consistent quality and ability to reliably fulfil orders globally enhances our market position and solidifies our supply chain relationships. We expect to make further gains as we execute on our business strategy and capture an increased share of the extensive opportunities in front of the Company."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms and other edible fungi. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

