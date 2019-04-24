Farmmi Hosts Consul General of the U.S. Consulate in Shanghai

LISHUI, China, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its Lishui facility hosted the Honorable Sean Stein, Consul General of the U.S. Consulate in Shanghai on April 18, 2019. Mr. Stein was accompanied by consulate staff, Farmmi executive officers and local officials of the Lishui Foreign Affairs Office.

Mr. Stein has served as the Consul General of the U.S. Consulate in Shanghai since August 2017, with a professional diplomatic career including serving previously in Indonesia, East Timor, Nigeria, and the Chinese provinces of Shenyang and Chengdu.

Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, stated, "We greatly appreciate the Honorable Sean Stein meeting with us. This was a valuable opportunity to showcase Farmmi's extensive portfolio of geographical indication and other agricultural products, our facilities and for us to provide a deeper understanding of our market position and business strategy. We put a strong emphasis on sustainable development, as we improve upon our technology and broaden our portfolio of sought after products. We welcome all future opportunities to work more closely together with U.S. companies and entities to help promote mutual understanding and beneficial cooperation."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought after agricultural products. The products sold on the Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market include geographical indication products and other agricultural products. For further information, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

