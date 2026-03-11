Farmmi Subsidiary SuppChains Group Receives Hazardous Materials Permit in California

LISHUI, China, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) ("Farmmi" or the "Company") today announced that its U.S. subsidiary, SuppChains Group Inc, has received a Hazardous Materials Annual Permit from San Bernardino County CUPA (Certified Unified Program Agency), California.

The CUPA permit was issued to SuppChains Group's facility in Chino, California under the county's hazardous materials management program. The permit is valid from April 1, 2026 through March 31, 2027 and certifies that SuppChains facility may handle or store certain special hazardous materials in its operations.

The permit was issued under the regulatory framework of the California Environmental Protection Agency unified hazardous materials program. As a condition of the CUPA permit to operate, SuppChains Group Inc. must comply with applicable regulatory requirements set forth in the specified hazardous materials and waste programs.

Yefang Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Farmmi, commented:

"Receiving this permit marks an important step in strengthening our subsidiary's operational infrastructure in California. We remain committed to maintaining regulatory compliance while expanding our supply chain and logistics capabilities in North America."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Founded in 1998, Farmmi, Inc. (Nasdaq: FAMI ) is an agricultural products supplier, distributor and logistics service provider, with a focus on edible mushrooms (including shiitake and wood ear mushrooms) and other agricultural products. The Company distributes high-quality agricultural goods to the global markets primarily through its established distribution channels. For more information, please visit: https://www.farmmi.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Such offers may only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future growth prospects are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to secure financing on favorable terms, customer order fulfillment, earnings volatility, exchange rate fluctuations, our ability to manage growth, the ability to generate revenue from business expansion and acquisitions, our ability to attract and retain qualified professionals, customer concentration, segment concentration, and other factors affecting the general economic conditions of the industry. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov . Farmmi may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time in written or oral form, including in filings with the SEC and in reports to shareholders. Please note that all forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Farmmi, Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-0578-82612876

[email protected]

SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.