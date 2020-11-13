Farmmi Named a China Mushroom Industry Boom Observation Unit

LISHUI, China, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced that at the recent first meeting of the third session of the shiitake branch (the "Branch") of the China Edible Fungi Association ("the Association"), the Company was named a China Mushroom Industry Boom Observation Unit. Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, represented the Company at the meeting and also served as the vice president of the Branch. Held in Xixia County, Henan Province, this meeting also served as the launch meeting of the 14th five-year development plan of China's mushroom industry (the "14th Five-year Plan").

Established in 1987, the Association is a national, non-profit organization focused on the production, processing and distribution of edible fungi, including medicinal fungi, and related industries. The Association is dedicated to expanding scientific research and education, professional advancement, and local organizations, among other activities.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We are proud to have participated in an important research project to encourage the high quality development of the mushroom industry in the 14th Five-year Plan. This is directly in-line with our corporate focus and goal of strengthening the mushroom industry, better serving farmers and working to build a strong international brand. By jointly promoting the high quality development of mushroom industry in China, we are at the same time increasing Farmmi's growth opportunities and path to long-term success."

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is a large platform for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

