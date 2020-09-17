Farmmi Receives Follow-on Customer Order for Export to Canada

LISHUI, China, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd., has received another follow-on order from an existing customer. The latest order, which is the tenth from this customer, is for Farmmi's popular dried black fungus. The customer, an international trading company that has purchased a variety of agricultural products for export purposes, will export the black fungus to Canada.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We have built a long-term relationship with this export customer based on our track record of quality. Our ability to ensure the supply chain and chain of control – from raw material processing, production packaging and warehousing to sales – is critical to meeting the strict demands of this customer and our other customers. We are excited to see continued demand growth in the U.S., Canada and our other key international markets. Consumers are becoming more sophisticated in their tastes and culinary requirements, and are demanding the robust flavored, high-quality agricultural products we are known for. This gives us an important competitive advantage and helps position us for long-term growth."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is a large platform for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

