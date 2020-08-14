Farmmi Receives New Customer Orders for Export to the U.S. and Canada

LISHUI, China, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd., has received new customer orders for its dried whole mushrooms and dried mushroom slices. The customer, an investment trading company, will export the mushrooms to the U.S. and Canada.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "These latest orders represent another positive development and reflect the long-term relationships we are focused on building. We are benefiting from increased global demand, as customers seek out healthier, organic foods. Mushrooms check all of the boxes, as a wonderfully tasting, fat-free, low calorie, low sodium, cholesterol-free nutritional food. We continue to leverage our team's decades of experience to ensure reliable, high quality, flavorful products. We are also leveraging our state-of-the-art facilities to increase automation and reduce human touch where possible. We are encouraged by the healthy demand levels we are seeing, which reflect an uptick in cook at home demand, where consumers buy ingredients and do alll preparations at home."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a global trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is one of the largest platforms for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

