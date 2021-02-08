Farmmi Receives Order for Export to Dubai

LISHUI, China, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced it received a new order from a long-term customer for dried mushrooms, which will be exported to Dubai.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "Farmmi's diverse customer base is driving our continued expansion. We are benefitting from our leading position in the large domestic China market, growth in Japan and across Asia, North America, Europe, while developing opportunities in other markets worldwide. We made great strides in our business in 2020, which set in motion sales and marketing initiatives we are now benefitting from. We are excited about the increased adoption of healthy, nutrition-dense diets and more active lifestyles in our target markets. Our company's excellent track record, brand awareness and broad product line is helping Farmmi become the fuel of choice for conscientious, health aware customers."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms and other edible fungi. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.

Related Links

http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/

