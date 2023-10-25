Farmmi Ships High-Volume Repeat Order to Jordan

LISHUI, China, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, announced today the Company has shipped a repeat order for export to Jordan. The repeat order from a long-term customer is for the Company's high-quality dried Shiitake mushrooms.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented: "In recent years, the demand for mushrooms has been on the rise, and the mushroom trade has become increasingly global. Farmmi is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend due to several growth catalysts. Both existing and new consumers are incorporating fungi into their core diets for health benefits. Mushrooms are known for being low in sugar, high in nutrients, and rich in flavor, making them a popular choice in households and professional kitchens worldwide. This versatile food not only tastes great but also aligns with health-conscious consumers and those looking for meat alternatives due to health concerns and rising prices. In addition, their appealing texture and flavor make mushrooms an excellent substitute that complements a wide range of dishes. We are enthusiastic about the future of Farmmi's business, given its global customer base, proven sales team, and a more stabilized supply chain and logistics. These factors are converging to create an attractive growth landscape for us."

Established in 1998, Farmmi Inc. (Nasdaq: FAMI) is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er, as well as other agricultural products. Farmmi sells its products both online and offline. For further information about the Company, please visit Farmmi's website.

