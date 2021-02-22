Farmmi Ships Multi-Product, Follow-on Order for Export to Jordan

LISHUI, China, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced it shipped a new, multi-product, follow-on order from a long-term customer for dried mushrooms and black fungus, which will be exported to Jordan.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "This underscores the momentum we are building in our business. We are pleased with the continued execution and success of our sales force and marketing team. We made some big changes in our sales force in 2019 and 2020 and set targets that needed to be achieved in order to deliver the higher growth we are targeting. We are scaling our sales force and driving more volume and even closer interaction with our customers. Our investments in support of our growth model are starting to pay off and we expect to see a further acceleration in our growth through 2021."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms and other edible fungi. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

