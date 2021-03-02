Farmmi Ships New Shiitake Mushroom Order to Long-Term Customer

LISHUI, China, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the Company's subsidiary, Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd., has shipped a new order of shiitake mushrooms to one of its long-term, multi-channel customers, with over 100 retail stores in China and Canada, and a major export business. The order was for two varieties of shiitake mushroom.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "This latest order marks the strong start we are having in 2021, as we continue to win new orders based on our product leadership, reputation of quality and track record of excellence. We continue to cultivate close relationships with our diverse base of global customers, as we work to meet their increased demand levels and drive our revenue growth."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms and other edible fungi. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.

Related Links

http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/

