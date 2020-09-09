Farmmi Subsidiary Receives Lishui Shangeng Certification

LISHUI, China, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced one of its subsidiaries, Farmmi Food Ltd Co, was certified by the China Standard Conformity Assessment Co., Ltd., as authorized by the international certification alliance of Lishui Shangeng.

To establish the Lishui Shangeng brand, the Certification program was launched by the International Certification Alliance of Lishui Shangeng, which is a cooperation of 14 domestic and foreign organizations including the Lishui Ecological Agriculture Association, inspection and testing certification institutions, and technical service institutions. Lishui Shangeng is a regional public brand signifying high-quality agricultural products in Lishui and other cities in Zhejiang. To receive the Certification, the products must demonstrate a proper ecological agricultural environment and meet the strict requirements of "Three Products and One Indication" (pollution-free agricultural products, green food, organic agricultural products and geographical indications of agricultural products) through third-party evaluation and certification.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "As a premiere agricultural products company, we adhere to strict controls and policies to ensure the highest quality products for consumers, while also treating the environment with proper care. Sustainability is critical to our business today and will help ensure the health of the environment for future generations. We are proud of receiving the Certification because it recognizes our results and steadfast commitment to modern agriculture, where advanced facilities and processing technologies are the foundation for an enhanced ecologically-friendly civilization. For Farmmi, ensuring the highest environmental and agricultural standards is the right thing to do, makes good business sense and will help drive our long-term growth."

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is a large platform for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

