Farpointe Wealth Partners, Part of Cetera's Network of Financial Professionals, Attracts $190 Million Asset Accounting and Wealth Management Firm

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farpointe Wealth Partners, LLC ("Farpointe"), an independent financial advice firm within the Cetera network, has announced that Schexnayder Wealth Advisors, a $190 million asset team led by Owner and Senior Advisor, Nolan Schexnayder, has joined the team. Based in the New Orleans metropolitan area, Schexnayder Wealth Advisors' team of seven specializes in providing tax, accounting and wealth management services. Farpointe, co-founded by Scott Rawlins and Brian Stern, became an independently owned business within Cetera's* financial professional network in December of 2020.

Schexnayder joins Farpointe after more than 34 years at his prior firm. Commenting on his decision, Schexnayder said, "Given constant change in the business, even the most seasoned veterans need to partner with proven leaders who will advocate for us and take a personal interest in helping us overcome operational and regulatory challenges. We were attracted by the talent of Farpointe's leadership, and the firm's vision of curating an exclusive group of like-minded financial professionals who value trust, collaboration and meaningful personal relationships galvanized by a shared culture."

Schexnayder will also be joining the Board of Directors of Farpointe. Rawlins noted that "Nolan was a top producer for over 25 years at his prior firm and was a pioneer in helping pave the way for CPAs to provide comprehensive financial planning services. Farpointe will benefit greatly from Nolan's extensive experience building and running his own successful wealth management business, and from his decades on the front line as a financial professional." Stern added, "It is very important to us that our financial professionals feel connected to the people making the decisions that impact their business. We want our financial professionals to have a formal voice in our corporate governance to help determine the strategic direction of the firm."

John Pierce, Cetera's Head of Recruiting shared, "Running a cohesive tax and wealth management practice requires a commitment to service and highly specialized teams. Cetera understands and values the unique position of the CPA/tax professional in providing impactful financial advice to clients. We're thrilled to welcome both Farpointe and Schexnayder Wealth Advisors to Cetera, and we look forward to future success together."

