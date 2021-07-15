Farpointe Wealth Partners Welcomes Three Additions to its Advisor Community

LOS ANGELES and DALLAS, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farpointe Wealth Partners, LLC ("Farpointe"), an independent financial advice firm within the Cetera network, has announced the addition of three new offices. Los Angeles-based Richardson Financial and Canyon Oak Financial, along with The Terzolo Financial Group of greater Syracuse, NY, bring a combined total of about $250 million in assets to the Farpointe platform.

Farpointe, co-founded by industry veterans Scott Rawlins and Brian Stern, was launched in December of 2020. Rawlins and Stern seek to partner with advisors looking for superior service and resources to drive increased growth in a collaborative advisor community. Farpointe provides its advisors a comprehensive wealth management platform with a highly specialized team that understands the unique position the CPA and tax professional holds in providing impactful financial advice. Farpointe provides in-depth support and capabilities to its growing community of advisors who value collaboration, alignment and deep personal relationships.

Stern said, "All of these teams already had successful businesses, but saw a brighter future with Farpointe's support and advocacy. We are their jet propulsion lab for growth."

"The addition of these new practices underscores our value proposition and highlights our mission to build a culture-first organization," Rawlins added. "Ryan, Dave, Jen, Ed, Shelly and their teams have built thoughtful, client-centric businesses and together we will work to expand their firms with intention and by enhancing what makes their practices unique."

More about each practice as follows:

Richardson Financial Group, based in the greater Los Angeles area, is led by father-son team David and Ryan Richardson . Founded in 1981, the firm provides clients holistic tax and financial planning. They joined Farpointe to help build a more scalable platform for growth and to ensure that they have the right resources to support their future succession plans.

area, is led by father-son team . Founded in 1981, the firm provides clients holistic tax and financial planning. They joined Farpointe to help build a more scalable platform for growth and to ensure that they have the right resources to support their future succession plans. Canyon Oak Financial, led by Jennifer deSpain, also in greater Los Angeles , was attracted to the collaborative culture at Farpointe along with the firm's disciplined approach to practice management and growth. As a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Financial Planner™, deSpain specializes in helping small business owners and growing families use their financial resources to build the lifestyle they want today and pursue the future they dream of tomorrow.

, was attracted to the collaborative culture at Farpointe along with the firm's disciplined approach to practice management and growth. As a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Financial Planner™, deSpain specializes in helping small business owners and growing families use their financial resources to build the lifestyle they want today and pursue the future they dream of tomorrow. The Terzolo Financial Group, with headquarters near Syracuse, New York , was founded in 1996 by Shelly and Ed Terzolo . Ed and Shelly joined Farpointe for its enhanced level of advocacy and operational support so they in turn could focus on better serving their clients.

Ron Krueger, head of Cetera's community of tax professionals, said "Farpointe's momentum and growth is a testament to their value proposition and unique skillset. The Farpointe team and Cetera share the same philosophy that strong culture and working with collaborative, like-minded advisors fuels thoughtful growth. Cetera is thrilled by this news and we are excited to welcome these new teams."

