Fascinating Exploration: Can Yeshua's Words Hold the Master's Key to Bring Jews and Gentiles Together?

Xulon Press presents a thought-provoking teaching, a case study of a Christian mega-church bringing Jews and Gentiles together, ideal for students and teachers of the bible from both Christian and Jewish organizations.

EVANSVILLE, Ind., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Dr. Donna Beccia Carick shares a remarkable case study in The Jewish-Gentile Connection: The Master's Key to Fulfilling the Great Commission ($46.99, paperback, 9798868526886; $9.99, e-book, 9798868526893).

THE JEWISH-GENTILE CONNECTION - The Master's Key to Fulfilling The Great Commission

Dr. Carick's book is a detailed exploration of the Jewish-Gentile relationships throughout Scripture, using outstanding biblical scholarship and exegesis. As she points out, it's rare to see Jews and Gentiles worshipping together today. Yet, in the first century, Gentiles often flocked to the synagogues to worship together with the Jews. Readers of this book will be fascinated by the thought-provoking insights that her case study of a Christian mega-church bringing Jews and Gentiles together revealed. Dr. Carick thoughtfully addresses the historical barriers created by Christian Anti-Semitism and offers steps to heal the divide and restore the Jewish-Gentile connection. She aims to prove to readers that the Jewish-Gentile connection is the Master's Key to fulfilling the Great Commission.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dr. Carick said, "I've been involved in Messianic Jewish congregations for a number of years. The believers are so much more grounded in the Word and spiritually fulfilled than those in the Christian churches or the Jewish synagogues. I wish for everyone to experience that same fulfillment and spiritual maturity as those who practice the Jewish-Gentile connection. There is nothing else like it."

Dr. Donna Beccia Carick has been an enthusiastic student of Scripture for decades. She holds Masters and Doctorate degrees in Messianic Jewish Studies, and for more than 12 years, she has been the teaching pastor of Shalom Yeshua Ministries, a Messianic Jewish congregation in Evansville, Indiana. Dr. Carick has been a contributing writer for newspapers and magazines, and a featured guest on multiple internet programs and in multiple Christian churches teaching about biblical holy days. Her teaching videos are posted at ShalomYeshua.org, YouTube and Rumble. She is also the author of a Passover Haggadah and a deliverance prayer book.

Dr. Carick's passion for biblical research is rivalled only by her passion for music. She has performed extensively for five decades, as a soloist and with orchestras, chamber ensembles and worship bands. For her Master of Music degree, she published a thesis on a very rare form of harpsichord music notation. Dr. Carick was a winner in a national harpsichord competition, and a featured musician on Robert Schueller's international broadcast, "Hour of Power." She is happily married, with seven children and six grandchildren. Dr. Carick is also a board-certified Holistic Health Practitioner.

