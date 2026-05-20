Fashion Design students "Recontextualize" the catwalk in RMCAD's 2026 Fashion Showcase and Award Ceremony

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design's (RMCAD) Annual Fashion Showcase returns this summer on Friday, June 5, 2026. Original garments designed by RMCAD's fashion design students will take the catwalk in a stunning display. Hosted at the Denver Center for Performing Arts' Studio Loft, this year's theme is "Recontextualize" and will feature the work of 21 students and more than 100 looks. The event will also showcase upcycled high-fashion outerwear donated by the show's sponsor, Rab. The award ceremony will take place immediately after the show, awards will be awarded by a panel of jurors and announced by the Chair of the Fashion Design, Stephanie Carlo. Senior honors include Best Collection, Best Workmanship, and Best Concept. Additionally, five other awards will honor the theme of Recontextualize: Best Look, Best Workmanship, Most Creative Use of Upcycled Materials, Best Volunteer, and Photography Award.

Tickets are on sale to members of the public interested in attending this one-of-a-kind creative showcase. Prices range from $15 for General Admission to $30 for VIP access. For those attending in person, venue doors open at 6:00 p.m. MT on Friday, June 5, with photography and drink service open to all attendees. The showcase will then run from 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. MT. Additionally, a free live stream option is available to those who can't attend in person.

"This year's showcase celebrates our students' ability to turn bold ideas into thoughtful, well‑crafted garments. Their commitment to innovation, technique, and sustainability shines in every collection, and I can't wait for our community to experience it." shared Stephanie Carlo, RMCAD's Chair of Fashion Design.

Purchase tickets now or watch the live stream online on Friday, June 5.

About RMCAD

Founded in 1963, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design is an accredited institution of higher education that offers degree programs focused on the arts, design, education, technology, and business. RMCAD serves its students from a 23-acre campus in Lakewood, Colorado, but also virtually, as a leader in online education for nearly 15 years. RMCAD offers courses taught by practicing industry professionals; an intimate learning environment; multimedia-rich online classes; and a beautiful historic campus. The school strives to allow artists and designers to find their voice, discover their own paths, and thrive as professionals.

Contact: Joe Rubald, [email protected], Stephanie Carlo [email protected], Shannon Major [email protected]

SOURCE Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design