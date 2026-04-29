RMCAD Celebrates the Class of 2026 on May 1!

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, May 1, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD) is proud to celebrate 334 on-campus and online graduates from almost every state in the U.S. The art and design institution is home to more than 2,000 students across 11 academic programs. This year's commencement ceremony will be held at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, a leading national theater organization with a shared dedication to the arts.

This year's commencement will be split into two ceremonies with two phenomenal faculty speakers, including RMCAD liberal arts professor, Crisosto Apache. Apache has been a vital member in the RMCAD community, teaching poetry and composition courses since 2017. Earlier this year, Apache was named Colorado's 11th Poet Laureate and Colorado's first-ever indigenous Poet Laureate. The Poet Laureate's speech celebrates the achievements of these graduates and encourages them towards a bright future.

These graduates step into their next chapter with their skills sharpened and their minds more curious than ever. They join a vibrant community of more than 4,500 alumni, who represent more than 60 years of RMCAD history. For a full list of RMCAD's 2026 graduates, please click here.

"While we bid farewell to our graduates, they will always remain a permanent part of the RMCAD family. We look forward to seeing how their journeys beyond our classrooms continue to shape not only their creative work, but their remarkable spirits as well," shares President Brent Fitch.

About RMCAD

Founded in 1963, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design is an accredited institution of higher education that offers degree programs focused on the arts, design, education, technology, and business. RMCAD serves its students from a 23-acre campus in Lakewood, Colorado, but also virtually, as a leader in online education for nearly 15 years. RMCAD offers courses taught by practicing industry professionals; an intimate learning environment; multimedia-rich online classes; and a beautiful historic campus. The school strives to allow artists and designers to find their voice, discover their own paths, and thrive as professionals.

Contact: Leila Ertel, [email protected], Joe Rubald, [email protected], Sara Olson, [email protected]

SOURCE Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design