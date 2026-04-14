RMCAD's Student Film Festival Brings Riot Games Principal Concept Artist to Campus

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qiu Fang, a game artist and character designer who has worked with Blizzard Entertainment and serves as a Principal Concept Artist at Riot Games, will join this year's Frames N' Games Festival on Friday, April 24, at Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD). The Annual Frames N' Games Film Festival highlights and awards the work of RMCAD's animation and game art students.

The two-day festival kicks off with a panel discussion with other leading professionals in the game art and animation industries, sponsored by the Colorado Office of Film, Television, and Media. The panel will take place in the Mary Harris Auditorium on Thursday, April 23, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. MT. Panelists include Jen Van Horn (motion designer, art director, and animator), Jeff Litchford (chief operating officer, Deck Nine Games), Cameron Walker (animator and illustrator, Hey-Yo Studio), and Jason Shwartz (animator and director, Bento Box Entertainment). Members of the community are invited to attend alongside RMCAD students and faculty. Click here to learn more.

The next day, Friday, April 24, the festival begins at 4:30 p.m. MT in the Mary Harris Auditorium (doors open at 4:00 p.m.) and will include food, drinks, and game demos. All members of the RMCAD community and the public are invited to join this free presentation of student submissions. All works will be considered by a panel of judges composed of RMCAD faculty and ASIFA CO board members for the following categories: Best in Show in 2D Animation, Best in Show in 3D Animation, Best Game Demo, Best Game Art, and Best Animated Short Film. Fang will provide a keynote speech before the screenings and award ceremony. Afterwards, ASIFA CO is hosting the Frames N' Games After Party, which is a professional networking event at Edgewater Public Market after the Award Show, 8:30 p.m. MT. Reserve your seats for the screening now on the RMCAD events calendar today, or watch the live stream online.

"The Annual Frames N' Games Film Festival showcases the extraordinary talent of our animation and game art students. These are the industry trend-setters of tomorrow, and it's such a pleasure to get to see their work as they continue to grow," shared Michelle Kelley, RMCAD's Animation Program Lead and co-head of the festival. "RMCAD is thrilled to host such an acclaimed guest as Qiu Fang, as he shares his many creative and professional insights with all members of our community!"

About RMCAD

Founded in 1963, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design is an accredited institution of higher education that offers degree programs focused on the arts, design, education, technology, and business. RMCAD serves its students from a 23-acre campus in Lakewood, Colorado, but also virtually, as a leader in online education for nearly 15 years. RMCAD offers courses taught by practicing industry professionals; an intimate learning environment; multimedia-rich online classes; and a beautiful historic campus. The school strives to allow artists and designers to find their voice, discover their own paths, and thrive as professionals.

Contact: Joe Rubald, [email protected], Jenna Heil [email protected], Michelle Kelley [email protected]

SOURCE Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design