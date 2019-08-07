Fashion Designer Sofía Sanchez de Betak And The Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts Unveil A Capsule Collection Inspired By The Arabian Desert

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection, a unique ensemble of more than 110 iconic luxury hotels in more than 30 countries, and Sofía Sanchez de Betak, the New York-based art director and fashion consultant, announce the launch of an exclusive capsule collection inspired by Emirati art and culture. The items, ranging from an oryx inspired long robe to an Arabian safari jumpsuit, are available for retail worldwide starting today, including Moda Operandi, Le Bon Marché, Bergdorf Goodman, The Webster, MatchesFashion, The Luxury Collection Store and Chufy.com. This marks the second fashion collection Sanchez de Betak creates in collaboration with The Luxury Collection, with whom she previously traveled to Japan.

The 54-piece collection, CHUFY x The Luxury Collection: Dubai, is inspired by the Emirate's vibrant culture, authentic local experiences including a desert safari, falconry, and visits to traditional old souks, as well as the indigenous discoveries Sofía made along the way. The design narrative of the ready-to-wear line is centered around the UAE's national animal, the oryx, a local antelope species, and is influenced by the natural surroundings of Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa and Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel. Sofía was able to capture the true contrast of The UAE by experiencing the heartbeat of the bustling city of Dubai at Grosvenor House, as well as a luxurious desert getaway at Al Maha, which is located 45 minutes from the city, allowing for a unique insight into the destination as a whole.

"The Luxury Collection's hotels and resorts are such unique expressions of their locale, and exploring this destination through the lens of their properties was eye-opening," said Sofía Sanchez de Betak. "The UAE is a country of unconventional architecture with many awe-inspiring and opulent buildings, and The Luxury Collection is able to showcase the destination's captivating contrast between desert and city experiences. Dubai, and on a larger scale, the UAE, has solidified itself on the global map as a travel destination, yet it's amazing to see how this country and culture remain deeply rooted in its rich history."

The collection includes an array of ready-to-wear separates, with sumptuous fabrics in a rich color palette. Lush greens, browns, and reds are mixed with golden embroidery and vibrant oranges, yellows and blues to reflect the striking desert landscapes. Iconic Emirati motifs, such as oryx, camels, and palm trees appear in the playful patterns of the clothing. The exclusive collection features a range of pieces perfectly suited for the balmy climate of Dubai, including lightweight blouses, kaftans and tunics, and flowing pants and jumpsuits that are perfectly suited for days spent exploring in the sun, while ankle grazing skirts and dresses, and coats and sweaters in lighter knots can be layered for the cooler desert nights. The collection is a sartorial snapshot of Sofía's journey through Dubai, reflecting a contemporary take on traditional style, with a subtle nod to the stunning design of The Luxury Collection's hotels across the UAE.

"Much like The Luxury Collection, Sofía is passionate about exploring new destinations, sharing unforgettable indigenous experiences, and embracing perspectives that allow people to connect with travel and the world around them in a new way," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. "This creative ability, deep understanding of what it means to be a world traveler and Sofia's adventurous, effervescent spirit have made her the ultimate Global Explorer. Sofia has already shared so much about Greece and Japan through her exploration with The Luxury Collection, and we are excited to see her showcase the highly unique cultural experience of Dubai in this latest collaboration."

As part of her inspiration journey throughout Dubai, Sofía experienced both Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa and Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel. Grosvenor House is located within the heart of the city along the renowned Dubai Marina. The hotel features two exquisite towers with stunning views of the marina, has an array of indigenous culinary experiences, and offers exlusive access to a private beach. On the other end of the spectrum is Al Maha, which is an exclusive desert oasis nestled among the lush palm groves, emerald canopies and iconic sand dunes of the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. The hotel offers secluded tranquility and views of the sweeping plains and Hajar Mountain massif, which allowed Sofía to connect with the nature of The UAE. Al Maha offers an array of activities that Sofía tried, including horse rides, camel treks, and nature walks along the sand dunes, as well as signature desert safaris and classes to practice the distinguished arts of archery and falconry.

This marks the second fashion collaboration between The Luxury Collection and Sofía Sanchez de Betak, following the success of CHUFY x The Luxury Collection: Japan, a 36-piece capsule collection inspired by the vibrant confluence of modernity and tradition in Japanese culture, anchored in classic silhouettes and eccentric patterns. The collection was a reflection of Sofía and her travels through Japan, where she experienced the beautiful destination through the lens of The Luxury Collection's celebrated hotels including Suiran, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Kyoto and The Prince Gallery, a Luxury Collection Hotel,Tokyo.

CHUFY x The Luxury Collection: Dubai will launch in August 2019 and will be exclusively available on Moda Operandi, Galeries Lafayette, Le Bon Marché, Browns, Bergdorf Goodman, The Webster, MatchesFashion, The Luxury Collection Store and Chufy.com.

