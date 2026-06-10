Marriott International Completes Transaction to Bring Lefay into its Global Portfolio through Joint Venture

BETHESDA, Md., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) today announced it has entered into a joint venture with the Leali family, founders of Lefay, to bring the highly regarded luxury wellness hospitality brand into Marriott's global portfolio. The closing of the transaction marks an important step in Marriott's strategy to expand its focus on wellbeing and introduces Lefay as the company's first brand focused exclusively on luxury wellness.

Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti Indoor Outdoor Pool

Founded in Italy in 2006 by Domenico Alcide and Liliana Leali, Lefay is known for its immersive resorts in natural settings and its proprietary Lefay SPA Method, which blends scientific research with holistic wellness traditions. The brand's philosophy centers on transformative spaces, serenity, and sustainability and aims to redefine modern luxury through wellbeing and authenticity. Lefay properties emphasize architectural harmony with natural environment, expansive indoor-outdoor spaces, sustainable materials, and wellness programs that integrate movement, nutrition, and preventative health expertise. Guests may choose from à‑la‑carte treatments or structured multi day wellness programs, all rooted in Lefay's holistic and science-backed philosophy.

The current portfolio includes two award-winning properties in Lago di Garda and the Dolomites, with additional resorts under development in Tuscany, Southern Italy, and the Swiss Alps.

The joint venture owns the Lefay brand and intellectual property assets and the Italian real estate assets continue to be owned by the brand's founders. The properties will operate under long‑term management agreements with the joint venture. Marriott will support the brand's growth through its global development, sales, marketing, and distribution platforms, while preserving Lefay's unique brand identity and approach to wellness.

Lefay properties will be available through Marriott's digital platforms and participate in the company's award-winning Marriott Bonvoy ® loyalty program, with integration expected to be completed in late 2026.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with over 9,900 properties in 146 countries and territories, as of March 31, 2026. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

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SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.