Fashion Forward and Sustainably So: Makalot's Environmental Achievements Raise the Bar for Sustainable Manufacturing

Global textile leader Makalot accelerates green power adoption, cuts carbon emissions, and drives circular solutions for a sustainable future.

TAIPEI, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With a bold 25.5% reduction in carbon emissions and a 50% transition to green power, global textile and apparel leader Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd. is setting a new benchmark for sustainable manufacturing as it advances toward its Net Zero 2050 commitment. As environmental concerns intensify, Makalot continues taking bold, forward-thinking measures to solidify its leadership in sustainable and ethical manufacturing.

Driving Environmental Responsibility

Makalot Yilan 52-Jia Wetland Rice Planting Event-supporting natural farming and friendly ecology

The textile and apparel industry contributes approximately 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to 1.7 billion tons of CO₂ annually[1]. In the last few years, Makalot has taken decisive actions to tackle these challenges head-on, delivering results that are redefining industry expectations in 2024:

Advancing a Circular Economy with Sustainable Materials

Makalot's commitment to sustainability extends beyond compliance. In 2024, it embraced upcycling practices to reduce waste and source materials responsibly and has achieved notable success in other areas, such as:

and . Fabric waste is upcycled in collaboration with suppliers into alternative products like construction materials and accessories, minimizing landfill contributions.

Conserving Biodiversity and Promoting Environmental Restoration

Makalot has embraced a proactive approach to biodiversity conservation and ecosystem restoration, delivering impactful initiatives to protect natural ecosystems:

Planted 16,600 trees along Taiwan's coastline, contributing to shoreline preservation and habitat restoration for local flora and fauna.

along coastline, contributing to shoreline preservation and habitat restoration for local flora and fauna. Implemented comprehensive coastal protection projects , such as reinforcing soil and water conservation and maintaining wetland ecosystems to support marine biodiversity.

, such as reinforcing soil and water conservation and maintaining wetland ecosystems to support marine biodiversity. Partnered with local conservation organizations to promote chemical fertilizer and pesticide-free farming methods in national wetlands to reduce toxicity and make wetlands a paradise for biodiversity.

Engaged employees and suppliers in conservation activities, such as environmental education activities and reforestation efforts, to foster ecological accountability across the value chain.

Looking Ahead: 2025 Environmental Targets

Looking ahead, Makalot has set even more ambitious goals to advance its sustainability agenda:

Recognized Leadership in Environmental Excellence

Makalot's efforts to transform its environmental impact have garnered industry recognition, allowing it to clinch the Net Zero Industry Competitiveness Excellence Award in 2024. The company's environmental achievements are further reflected in its CDP 'B' for Climate Change and Water Security rating and an MSCI ESG Rating of BBB. Additionally, Makalot ranks among the top 12% globally in SSBS sustainability benchmarking.

"What we achieved in 2024 proves that bold sustainability goals can fuel innovation. By cutting emissions and embracing green energy, we're helping to shape a cleaner and greener future for the textile industry," said Frank Chou, Chairman of Makalot. "As we progress toward Net Zero 2050, we remain committed to driving positive environmental change for the generations to come."

Additional Resources

Access Makalot's Environmental Achievement Report here.

Find out more about Makalot's ESG efforts here.

About Makalot

Makalot, founded in 1990 in Taiwan, has grown into a world-leading apparel manufacturer and sustainable enterprise. With over 33,000 employees across Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, China, and the Philippines, Makalot offers comprehensive OEM/ODM services supported by cutting-edge ERP systems, integrated planning, and innovative design capabilities.

As a strategic partner to major retailers in the U.S., Europe, Japan, Taiwan, and China, Makalot combines advanced supply chain management with a customer-oriented approach to deliver exceptional value. The company's commitment to sustainable business practices and innovation has positioned it at the forefront of the global apparel industry.

SOURCE Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd