Fast Casual Restaurants Market to reach USD 150.10 bn by 2024, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc. emerge Among Key Players| 17000 + Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc., Noodles & Co., Panda Restaurant Group Inc., Potbelly Corp., Shake Shack Inc., and YUM! Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.



Demand for innovation and customization in food menus has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, intense competition from quick-service restaurants might hamper market growth.



Fast Casual Restaurants Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Geographic

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Fast Casual Restaurants Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fast casual restaurants market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies an Increase in demand for gluten-free dining as one of the prime reasons driving the Fast casual restaurants market growth during the next few years.



Fast Casual Restaurants Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the fast casual restaurants Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Fast Casual Restaurants Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Fast Casual Restaurants Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist Fast Casual restaurants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Fast casual restaurants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Fast Casual restaurants market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Fast Casual Restaurants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 150.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.71 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc., Noodles & Co., Panda Restaurant Group Inc., Potbelly Corp., Shake Shack Inc., and YUM! Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

