Fast Company Names Pentera In Top 10 Most Innovative Security Companies for 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera , the leader in automated security validation, has been named in Fast Company's top 10 most innovative security companies for 2023 . The list recognizes companies that are breaking new ground in the cybersecurity industry while exhibiting rapid commercial growth.

"We're truly honored to be included among Fast Company's Most Innovative companies," said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. "As the cybersecurity threatscape continues to evolve, companies must stress test their security controls and identify their true security gaps. Pentera has pioneered a new generation of automated security validation solutions that radically reduce security exposure."

Pentera's Automated Security Validation platform enables users to improve security readiness and ability to defend against cyber threats. By emulating real-world hacker techniques, Pentera provides security teams with the tools to continuously challenge their existing cybersecurity controls and generates an actionable roadmap to reduce their security exposure. Pentera's solution is an agentless, rapidly-deployed platform that allows security teams to maintain readiness in their IT infrastructure despite an ever expanding threat landscape.

Pentera is the only vendor to provide a unified attack-surface automated testing and validation platform from the external attack surface all the way through the core enterprise IT network. In the past 18 months, Pentera has continued to innovate to meet critical threats, launching its RansomwareReady and Credentials Exposure testing modules to combat the rising threat of ransomware and leaked credentials.

With its Series C funding round in January 2022, Pentera became the first and only unicorn in its category. The company recently announced its global expansion to APAC, and now has offices in 17 countries, serving more than 700 customers from over 40 countries around the globe.

About Pentera

Pentera is the category leader for Automated Security Validation, allowing every organization to test with ease the integrity of all cybersecurity layers, unfolding true, current security exposures at any moment, at any scale. Thousands of security professionals and service providers around the world use Pentera to guide remediation and close security gaps before they are exploited. For more info, visit: pentera.io

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Media contact

Noam Hirsch

Senior PR Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Pentera